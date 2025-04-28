Some of the 2025 London Marathon runners from the Melton area - Jon Wolloff (left) and Jordan Meads and Bethany Pattern , who ran in crocs

Exhausted runners from the Melton Mowbray area are recovering this week after completing the London Marathon on Sunday.

Jon Wolloff was taking on his first ever 26-miler and he admitted to being ‘buzzing and nervous in equal measures’ ahead of the start.

He said: “I had the most amazing day.

"My time was 4hrs 52mins, which was well off my target pace but I was still delighted with the result.

Jon Wolloff poses with his medal after his first London Marathon

"It was such a fantastic experience and I was so proud to run for Bowel Cancer UK.”

Katy Dixon was running the London Marathon for the third year running and revealed beforehand that she was feeling both ‘excited and terrified’.

But Katy had no need to worry at all as she ran across the finish line in The Mall in an impressive 4hrs 57mins.

She said: “It was a hot one but one of the most amazing experiences.

Jordan and Beth at the finish line after running the London Marathon in crocs sandals

"You really can’t beat the London crowds - they are out of this world.

"I didn’t run for charity this year and ran it for myself.

"I got a personal best so I was very happy with that.”

Jordan Meads and Bethany Pattern incredibly ran the whole 26 miles in crocs sandals.

Austin and Henry with their medals - they were two of six Sherard Primary School pupils who ran the London Mini Marathon on Saturday

Jordan, who is a teacher at Melton Mowbray's Birch Wood Area Special School, and his fiance, raised money for the Carers of Leicestershire Advocacy and Support Project (CLASP), which supports local family carers.

Sarah Sullivan’s daughter raised funds for the Anthony Nolan charity – the family live in Whissendine.

Six pupils from Melton’s Sherard Primary School took part in the mini marathon on Saturday.

Siobhan Rowland, the school’s PE lead, told the Melton Times: “There was a ballot that schools could enter into and then tickets were released on the back of that.

"We got six tickets for the 2.6k event.

"This meant children from years four to six could run.

"It was an amazing event and you could only do it if your school applied.

"The event was streamed on youtube and there was also a live stream in a grandstand at St James' Park.

“I was really proud of them all.”