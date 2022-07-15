Lifeline grants awarded to support vulnerable Melton people

Amanda Heath, founder of the Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC)

Melton and District Money Advice Centre (MADMAC), which delivers money, debt and welfare advice to those in hardship, and Melton Mencap, a social activities group for people with disabilities, are two of the latest recipients of SHIRE Community Grants allocated by Leicestershire County Council.

More than 50 charities and community groups have received grants of up to £10,000 as a share of the £220,000 awarded in total.

Amanda Heath, founder of MADMAC, said: “The funding has had a huge impact in helping us to ensure we have qualified debt advisor to work with the large numbers of clients coming through to us.

"We are seeing a huge increase in referrals every week and without our debt advisor posts being funded, we simply would not be able to cope with the demand for our services.

"We are humbled to be able to be part of the answer to local people at this time of national need.”

Councillor Pam Posnett, cabinet member for communities at County Hall, commented: “Our SHIRE Grants programme continues to provide much-needed financial support for charities and community groups, to help them make a difference to the lives of so many people.

“Our communities have had to deal with the lasting impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, not to mention the cost of living crisis, which is making life hard for many of our residents.

"Our grants go some way to alleviating the pressures people are facing in challenging times, and we are keen to support more community projects, to expand on the excellent work they are already doing.”

Other grants were awarded to projects around the county supporting food banks, homeless people, women recovering from breast cancer and Ukrainian people who have fled the war to come to Leicestershire, among other schemes.

Deadline for applying for grants in the next round of funding is Wednesday September 7.

Click HERE to make an application for a grant.