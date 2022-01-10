Licence sought for new Vale of Belvoir music and arts festival

Latest Vale of Belvoir news EMN-221001-171129001

Melton borough councillors will next week consider a premises licence application for Noisily Festival at Terrace Hills Farm in Eaton.

The applicants plan to hold the event at the site, which is owned by Belvoir Estates, from July 7 to 10 this year and annually thereafter on the second weekend of July, with a daily capacity of up 4,500 attendees.

If approved by the licensing sub-committee, the festival would run until 4am on the Thursday, 5am on Friday and Saturday and midnight on the Sunday, with alcohol served and only those aged 18 and over allowed in.

As well as live music, mostly on outdoor stages, the festival will feature performance art such as circus acts and films.

Concerns about the event were flagged up by council licensing officer, Louise O’Donoghue, in a report to go before councillors when they meet next Monday.

She suggested the festival licence should be considered on an event-by-event basis rather through a multi-year permission so it can be monitored if issues arise.

“Should elements of the event spill over into private land or conflict with usual pedestrian, cycling and horse riding in the area this has the potential

to be dangerous, especially on the narrow foot paths which on at least two or three occasions with have a significant unprotected drop to one side,” she states.

“The hillside, uneven and often overgrown wooded terrain makes secure fencing especially difficult to achieve.”

Ms O’Donoghue, who is liaising with the applicants to mitigate potential issues, adds in her report: “In addition, the noise and light pollution levels proposed in terms of the proximity of local villages are of concern, especially given the extreme hours proposed for the festival.

“Rubbish, which can be potentially hazardous, would be extremely challenging to clear from the wooded environment in the locality.”

More than 40 objections were submitted to the council following a consultation with local residents, with concerns raised over issues including noise, safety, public nuisance, protection of children from harm.

They included representations from Stathern Parish Council and Barkestone, Plungar and Redmile Parish Council.

The report to go before the committee says the applicants have revised their original licence application to take into account comments made by objectors.

And they also state that a specific noise management plan will be in place with noise level constantly being monitored away from the site and that nearby residents will have access to a complaints hotline if they are disturbed by the event.

Belvoir Estates say in a letter to councillors: “Belvoir Estate and Noisily are working together to ensure that the impact on the environment and biodiversity is minimised as far as possible.