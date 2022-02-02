‘Levelling up’ funding boost for Leicestershire

Rutland and Melton MP, Alicia Kearns

This was confirmed yesterday as the government published its Levelling Up White Paper, which is aimed at helping part of the UK which have been underfunded in the past.

Residents of Leicestershire currently receive around £8,879 a year less in funding than other areas, and the new county deal will seek to address this historic imbalance by not only delivering more funding to the county council, but giving it more power to deliver for its residents.

The move was welcomed by Melton MP, Alicia Kearns, who said: “Ever since my election I’ve been fighting for fairer funding for Leicestershire.

“I’m delighted that we have now received the great news that the hard work has paid off, and Leicestershire is one of only nine areas of the country invited to negotiate to a new county deal.