Awards were handed out last night (Thursday) to individuals and teams from the Melton area who have achieved great things in sport or inspired others through health and fitness.

Outstanding contribution winner Johnny Nicol with deputy mayor, Councillor Tim Webster at the Let's Get Moving Melton Awards 2023

The occasion was the first Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards, organised and hosted by Melton Borough Council at their Parkside HQ.

The awards ceremony celebrates sporting successes and active lifestyle advocates across the borough.

It was hosted by master of ceremonies, Adam Whitty, from BBC Radio Leicester, with winners of 14 categories presented with their awards in front of a packed audience.

Junior sportsperson of the year, Emilia Whitehouse, with sponsor Richard Griffiths (Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe) at the Let's Get Moving Melton Awards 2023

The evening was filled with inspirational stories from nominees who have all dedicated themselves to sports, physical activity and healthy pursuits.

A notable winner of the night was Johnny Nicol, who took home the Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award.

He has been instrumental in setting up the Race Hub at Frisby Lakes as a new community offer for residents to access open water swim sessions.

After receiving his award, Johnny said: “I’m thrilled to win this award, it’s lovely to be nominated from our community of swimmers.

Group/Club of the year - Melton Mowbray Swimming Club - receive their award at the Let's Get Moving Melton Awards 2023

"We’ve got over 1,300 members now that take part in open water swimming for not only their physical wellbeing but also their mental wellbeing.

Category winners were: