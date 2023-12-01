Let's Get Moving Melton Awards 2023 - winners announced
The occasion was the first Let’s Get Moving Melton Awards, organised and hosted by Melton Borough Council at their Parkside HQ.
The awards ceremony celebrates sporting successes and active lifestyle advocates across the borough.
It was hosted by master of ceremonies, Adam Whitty, from BBC Radio Leicester, with winners of 14 categories presented with their awards in front of a packed audience.
The evening was filled with inspirational stories from nominees who have all dedicated themselves to sports, physical activity and healthy pursuits.
A notable winner of the night was Johnny Nicol, who took home the Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award.
He has been instrumental in setting up the Race Hub at Frisby Lakes as a new community offer for residents to access open water swim sessions.
After receiving his award, Johnny said: “I’m thrilled to win this award, it’s lovely to be nominated from our community of swimmers.
"We’ve got over 1,300 members now that take part in open water swimming for not only their physical wellbeing but also their mental wellbeing.
Category winners were:
• Let's Get Moving School Award - Ab Kettleby Primary School;• Primary School Team of the Year - Brownlow Primary School Year 5/6 Swimming Team;• Secondary School Team of the Year - Birch Wood School Year 10/11 Boccia Team;• Junior Team of the Year - Melkham Girls U16’s Rugby Team;• Junior Club of the Year - Performing Stars;• Junior Sportsperson of the Year - Emilia Whitehouse;• Let's Get Moving Young Hero Award - Jacob Turner;• Team of the Year - Melton Town Walking Football Team;• Group/Club of the Year - Melton Mowbray Swimming Club;• Melton Inclusive Sport Physical Activity (MISPA) Person of the Year - Robert Smith;• Sportsperson of the Year - Izzy Pymm;• Let's Get Moving for Health Award - Phil Moulds;• Let's Get Moving Hero Award - Mike Williams;• Let’s Get Moving Outstanding Contribution Award - Johnny Nicol.