Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Rob Nixon, who will retire in March

Leicestershire’s top cop is standing down after a 32-year policing career.

Chief Constable, Rob Nixon, has announced his intention to retire in March after serving in the role since 2022.

He took over following the tragic death of former chief constable Simon Cole and has faced many challenges in that time.

Rob says he has been privileged to serve the communities of Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, and is deeply grateful for the unwavering support he has received.

Reflecting on his time in policing, Rob said: "Leading the force I joined as a constable has been the honour of a lifetime.

"Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside some incredible people – dedicated police officers and staff, and from partner agencies – whose endless commitment to our communities has continually inspired me to do more.

"I have been fortunate to serve vibrant and diverse communities here throughout my career.

"The unique support of local people and partners has been integral to keeping people safe."

Since March 2022, Rob has led the force through significant transformation and change: despite an incredibly challenging budget situation, the force has strengthened key areas, overcome the tragic death of Mr Cole and responded effectively and quickly to disorder in Leicester.

Since then, the force has reorganised locally to invest in stronger and more visible police leadership in neighbourhoods.

During his tenure, Leicestershire Police has introduced leading-edge technologies for policing, including cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities, and created a Prevention Directorate to focus on tackling and preventing the root causes of crime.

The establishment of a nationally recognised academy has placed Leicestershire at the forefront of officer training.

Rob has also led major national initiatives, particularly in criminal justice.

As the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for criminal justice since 2023, he has worked tirelessly to reform the criminal justice system to benefit victims, improve efficiency, and reduce delays.

Rob has made a significant contribution at a regional and national level.

He was policing’s lead during the recent operation to tackle prison overcrowding, and took responsibility to oversee a review and restructuring of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU).

Rob has led partnership work through some of the area’s most challenging crises in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic as its strategic co-ordination lead, and later the chair of the Local Resilience Forum.

He commented: "I have been fortunate to work alongside exceptional people from local authorities, the emergency services, charities and the health service.

"All have played an instrumental role in making our communities safer.

"The collaboration and support from all sectors have been key to our successes, and I am deeply grateful for everything they have done to support policing in Leicestershire.”

Looking ahead, Rob remains committed to supporting the communities he has served and continuing his work to improve policing at both a local and national level.

He will continue to raise funds in partnership with The Ian and Clare Mattioli Charitable Trust to deliver a Memorial Garden at police headquarters, honouring the dedication of all those who have served in policing.

Rob added: "Policing has been one of the most rewarding careers I could imagine, and I’m incredibly proud of all we’ve accomplished together.”