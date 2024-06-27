Tony Christie performing in 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Christian Marquardt/Getty Images)

Legendary singer Tony Christie is preparing to grace the stage at Melton Theatre.

Tony, who is now 81, became a star in the early 1970s with smash hit singles such as (Is This the Way to) Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways.

And his career was kickstarted once again when comedian Peter Kay sung Amarillo in his Phoenix Nights TV show before collaborating on the song as the official anthem for Comic Relief in 2005.

Tony has continued to perform all over the world and is currently on a tour of smaller venues in the UK, Ireland and Germany.

Tony Christie performing at the start of his career in the early 1970s and (right) pictured with fellow singer Lulu with one of his platinum discs

Tickets are on sale for his show at Melton Mowbray, on Saturday July 13, and earlier today (Thursday) he took time out to tell us what the audience can expect.

Tony told the Melton Times: “It will be a two-hour show in two parts.

"I sing everything I’ve done since the 1960s, stuff I used to sing in cabaret, all my recorded songs and some tracks from my new album which also go down well with the audience.”

He’s looking forward to visiting Melton: “I don’t think I’ve ever been there but of course I’ve had a Melton Mowbray pork pie. I’ve had several,” he chuckled.

Tony Christie's tour poster for his show at Melton Theatre

The audience will be thrilled to hear him sing Amarillo live and it has always had a special place in his heart.

“Neil Sedaka wrote Amarillo for me,” Tony recalled.

"He sent me two songs. One was Amarillo and the other was Solitaire - I recorded the two songs in the same session and the band was live in the studio of course.

“As soon as we heard the demo of Amarillo we just knew it would be a smash. It’s a singalong number, that’s why it’s so popular.”

Tony Christie performing on a TV show in 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

On the way it provided a new surge in his career 20 years ago through Peter Kay, he said: “I knew Peter as a comedian and worked with him years ago. He just happened to sing Amarillo in his comedy show and it took off from there. It was a hit in 1971 and a Number One in 2005 when it raised £5million for charity which was great.”

Born in Yorkshire, he came from a musical family and began singing aged six, taking to the stage as a teenager.

He made his name initially on the nightclub and cabaret circuit and enjoys the intimate nature of performing in smaller venues like Melton Theatre. “You are nearer the audience, you can see the expressions on people’s faces when they are enjoying the songs, I love it,” he said.

Tony was recently diagnosed with dementia but he is taking medication which is controlling the symptoms so they don’t get worse.

He says the condition does not impact his concerts at all.

He is an ambassador for the charity, Music For Dementia.

Reflecting on his long career, Tony added: “Everything I ever wanted, I’ve done it. I’ve performed at every dream theatre, like Sydney in Australia and the Albert Hall, many many times. I enjoy singing as much as I ever did.”

Tickets for Tony Christie: A Life in Music at Melton Theatre cost £34 and special £80 VIP tickets are available, which include goodie bags and a chance to meet Tony.