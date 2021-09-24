Learn to play an instrument for free at Melton taster sessions

The Icon Music shop in King Street, Melton EMN-210924-150921001

Icon UK, in King Street, is hosting a ‘Music for All - Learn to Play’ event on Saturday and Sunday.

The national initiative aims to encourage new and lapsed musicians to take inspiration from and an interest in music with free lessons.

It is open to all ages and abilities with the prospect that it could turn into a lifetime’s hobby or even a career.

Tom Griggs, who owns the Melton shop, said: “Music, above all, can have such a positive effect on our lives in so many ways.

“Perhaps you’ve always wanted to try playing something, but have always been reluctant for fear of failure or the costs of trying it.

“Or perhaps you’ve started learning from YouTube and you want to take it more seriously and need a guide to help point you in the right direction? We’re encouraging people to join us and take up a free lesson.”