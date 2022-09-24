News you can trust since 1859

Latest vintage craft market set to go ahead n Melton

More than 70 traders will be set up in Melton town centre on Sunday October 2 for the latest vintage craft market.

By Nick Rennie
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:27 pm
Some of the classic cars are admired during a previous vintage craft market in Melton
There will be the usual mix of classic car displays, live music and dancing plus the chance to snap up a range of early Christmas presents, including hand-crafted gifts and food and drink from local producers.

It is a free day out and takes place from 10am until 4pm in the Market Place.

The final vintage craft market in the town is on Sunday November 6.

