Latest vintage craft market set to go ahead n Melton
More than 70 traders will be set up in Melton town centre on Sunday October 2 for the latest vintage craft market.
By Nick Rennie
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:27 pm
Updated
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 4:27 pm
There will be the usual mix of classic car displays, live music and dancing plus the chance to snap up a range of early Christmas presents, including hand-crafted gifts and food and drink from local producers.
It is a free day out and takes place from 10am until 4pm in the Market Place.
The final vintage craft market in the town is on Sunday November 6.