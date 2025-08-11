Latest memorial cricket match to be held in memory of Fred Parker
Fred Parker passed away aged 72 in February 2019 – he was a stalwart at Great Dalby Cricket Club and worked for over 40 years at Brownlow Primary School.
The Fred Parker Memorial Cup will be contested at his beloved Great Dalby CC on Monday August 25, starting at 1pm.
Organiser, Bob Child, said: “Fred had a life-long association with the club as well as being a stalwart in the Leicestershire cricket community and he was well liked.
“A team selected from some of the local clubs will play a Great Dalby XI.
“Refreshments, a barbecue and a raffle will be held throughout.
“Parking is in the field off Top End – the entrance is opposite the primary school.”
Fred, who lived his whole life at Great Dalby, taught at Brownlow from 1969 to 2013 and took a brass music class after retiring.