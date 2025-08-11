The late Fred Parker pictured with pupils at Brownlow Primary School when he retired from his full time teaching role in 2013

The latest annual memorial cricket match for a popular local cricketer and long-serving Melton Mowbray teacher will be held later this month.

Fred Parker passed away aged 72 in February 2019 – he was a stalwart at Great Dalby Cricket Club and worked for over 40 years at Brownlow Primary School.

The Fred Parker Memorial Cup will be contested at his beloved Great Dalby CC on Monday August 25, starting at 1pm.

Organiser, Bob Child, said: “Fred had a life-long association with the club as well as being a stalwart in the Leicestershire cricket community and he was well liked.

“A team selected from some of the local clubs will play a Great Dalby XI.

“Refreshments, a barbecue and a raffle will be held throughout.

“Parking is in the field off Top End – the entrance is opposite the primary school.”

Fred, who lived his whole life at Great Dalby, taught at Brownlow from 1969 to 2013 and took a brass music class after retiring.