Ladies football team boosted by new sponsored training kit

New training jackets have been provided for the players of the Asfordby Amateurs Ladies Development team by the Melton branch of the Royal Antediluvian order of the Buffaloes.

By Nick Rennie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 1:33pm
Members of Asfordby ladies and girls football team with their new sponsored training kit and members of The Buffs
The Buffs, as they are more commonly known, provided tops for the entire squad through the sponsorship package.

The ladies club, which also trains girls, is increasingly in popularity with the success of the England Lionesses.

Go to www.aalgifc.co.uk if you are interested in joining the village ladies and girls football club.

