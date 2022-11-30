Ladies football team boosted by new sponsored training kit
New training jackets have been provided for the players of the Asfordby Amateurs Ladies Development team by the Melton branch of the Royal Antediluvian order of the Buffaloes.
By Nick Rennie
30th Nov 2022
The Buffs, as they are more commonly known, provided tops for the entire squad through the sponsorship package.
The ladies club, which also trains girls, is increasingly in popularity with the success of the England Lionesses.
Go to www.aalgifc.co.uk if you are interested in joining the village ladies and girls football club.