Labour win Rushcliffe as Conservatives hold Rutland
James Naish is the new MP after polling 25,291 and gaining a vote share of nearly 44 per cent.
Mrs Edwards lost more than 16 per cent of the Tory vote share to trail in second.
Reform UK finished third to mirror impressive gains across the country.
RUSHCLIFFE results:
James Naish (Labour) 25,291
Ruth Edwards (Conservative) 17,865
James Grice (Reform UK) 6,353
Richard Mallender (Green) 4,367
Greg Webb (Lib Dem) 3,133
Lynn Irving (Ind) 549
Harbant Sehra (Ind) 186
Meanwhile in the new Rutland and Stamford constituency, Alicia Kearns surged to a clear victory for the Conservatives.
Mrs Kearns, who previously served in the former Rutland & Melton seat, did however lose nearly 20 per cent of the Tories’ vote share on a bad night for her party.
She enjoyed a majority of more than 10,000 over nearest challenger, Labour’s Joe Wood.
Reform UK’s Chris Clowes edged out the Liberal Democrats’ James Moore to finish in third.
RUTLAND & STAMFORD results:
Alicia Kearns (Conservative) 21,248
Joe Wood (Labour) 10,854
Chris Clowes (Reform UK) 7,008
James Moore (Lib Dem) 6,252
Emma Baker (Green) 2,806
Joanna Burrows (Rejoin EU) 409
Mrs Kearns lost several Conservative political allies this morning, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Penny Mordaunt.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the public had delivering ‘a sobering verdict’
Reform UK and the Green Party both celebrated winning four seats with a few still to be decided.
