Labour win Rushcliffe as Conservatives hold Rutland

Alicia Kearns with her supporters - she was elected Rutland & Stamford MP earlier this morning

The Conservatives lost Rushcliffe constituency as Ruth Edwards was unseated by Labour early this morning (Friday).

James Naish is the new MP after polling 25,291 and gaining a vote share of nearly 44 per cent.

Mrs Edwards lost more than 16 per cent of the Tory vote share to trail in second.

Reform UK finished third to mirror impressive gains across the country.

Rushcliffe candidates await the result in this morning's General Election

RUSHCLIFFE results:

James Naish (Labour) 25,291

Ruth Edwards (Conservative) 17,865

James Grice (Reform UK) 6,353

Richard Mallender (Green) 4,367

Greg Webb (Lib Dem) 3,133

Lynn Irving (Ind) 549

Harbant Sehra (Ind) 186

Meanwhile in the new Rutland and Stamford constituency, Alicia Kearns surged to a clear victory for the Conservatives.

Mrs Kearns, who previously served in the former Rutland & Melton seat, did however lose nearly 20 per cent of the Tories’ vote share on a bad night for her party.

She enjoyed a majority of more than 10,000 over nearest challenger, Labour’s Joe Wood.

Reform UK’s Chris Clowes edged out the Liberal Democrats’ James Moore to finish in third.

RUTLAND & STAMFORD results:

Alicia Kearns (Conservative) 21,248

Joe Wood (Labour) 10,854

Chris Clowes (Reform UK) 7,008

James Moore (Lib Dem) 6,252

Emma Baker (Green) 2,806

Joanna Burrows (Rejoin EU) 409

Mrs Kearns lost several Conservative political allies this morning, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Penny Mordaunt.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the public had delivering ‘a sobering verdict’