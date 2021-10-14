Labour candidate announced for Melton by-election

Sarah Cox - the Labour candidate for the vacant Melton Dorian Ward seat on Melton Borough Council EMN-211014-171837001

Ms Cox was selected by the local Labour Party from a panel of four candidates to stand in the by-election for the Melton Dorian Ward seat on November 11.

She has lived with her family in the Dorian ward area of the town for 23 years and has brought up two children.

Ms Cox left the police service as a chief inspector in 2015.

She took charge of Melton Learning Hub, a local charity providing specialist teaching and support for students in danger of missing out on their education.

She also manages Voluntary Action Melton which, amongst other things, provides a transport service for the elderly and vulnerable to attend hospital appointments.

Following the Covid outbreak last year, she co-ordinated the Melton Food Bank with partner agencies and local volunteers, arranging for food to be distributed across the town.

Currently she runs a youth club and works closely with partners to support local families in need.

Ms Cox said: “I am concerned about working families who cannot benefit greatly from rising productivity because the nature of their work, such as care workers, refuse collectors and many in service trades. They are being left behind.”

Ms Cox says she has always been committed to her local community and advocates a green sustainable future.

She added: “I promise to be present, accessible and active - and will move Heaven and earth to improve services and facilities for the people of Melton Dorian Ward, and Melton Town.”

Nominations for the vacant council ward post must be made by tomorrow (Friday) at 4pm.

It was created when Councillor Alan Pearson reluctantly decided to step down last month due to health issues and being unable to return from Australia to fulfil his in-person council duties because of travel restrictions.

Melton Dorian Ward is also represented by Conservative Pat Cumbers and Green Party representative Phillip Wood,