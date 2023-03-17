Youngsters enjoying a Belvoir Bees kwik cricket session

Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust is once again running its popular Belvoir Bees kwik cricket scheme for boys and girls in the town and surrounding villages.

The weekly sessions run for several weeks and each one lasts 90 minutes.

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell said: “Our aim is to get children up and active from an early age.

"They learn the fundamentals of the game in a fun and inclusive way, and many go on to join local cricket clubs.

“We supply all of the kit so we invite local kids to come along and give it a go. All the children need is trainers, a water bottle and, hopefully, a sun hat.”

Sessions go from 6pm to 7.30pm and cost £4 per week or £3 a week for a season pass (unless otherwise stated).

Start dates and venues are as follows:

Mondays - Melton Mowbray Cricket Club, 20 weeks from April 17;

Tuesdays - Asfordby Parish Hall, 20 weeks from April 18 (subsidised, £2 per session);

Wednesdays - Great Dalby Cricket Club, 12 weeks from April 19;

Thursdays - Hose Village Hall, 12 weeks from April 20

Fridays - Belvoir Cricket Club, Knipton, 20 weeks from April 21 (includes a session for four and five-year-olds).

Season passes are available at £36 for 12-week venues or £60 for all venues, reducing the weekly session fee to just £3.