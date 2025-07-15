Ellie, Fi, Kat - the artists behind Kick Up The Arts Melton

A group of artists came together two years ago to provide art sessions and creative workshops in Melton Mowbray for just a limited period and Kick Up The Arts has gone from strength to strength ever since.

From its base, in the town’s Bell Centre, off Nottingham Street, the team continues to offer affordable drop-in sessions plus adult and family-friendly arts and craft workshops and events for everyone to get involved in

This year they have also expanded their services, with special celebration events, including birthday parties and hen gatherings plus team corporate workshops.

They also deliver seasonal-themed sessions for children and have just launched their children’s creative club, which is running from July 21 to 25, for youngsters aged seven to 11.

The Kick Up The Arts Melton unit in the Bell Centre

Kick Up The Arts is run by Ellie Lovett, Fi Moszoro and Kat Wojcik, with support from volunteer, Teresa.

Ellie told the Melton Times: “We couldn’t be more proud of what has been achieved in a short space of time.

"We’re all so passionate about what we do - offering a safe, inspiring and creative space in Melton for the community and allowing people to access arts and craft activities, learn new skills, connect with others and just to have fun and enjoy getting creative.

"We have put our heart and soul into the space and we couldn’t be more grateful for the support and positive responses we’ve had from visitors and participants.”

Kick Up The Arts Melton has gone from strength to strength

It all began at the end of 2023 as a week-long funded community project in the Bell Centre as part of a wider project called Animated Leicestershire Towns

Along with the drop-in sessions and creative workshops, they also ran a young artist exhibition collaborating with local primary schools to showcase young artistic talent in the area.

Over 200 people visited the space through the week.

When the project ended, the team volunteered their time for activities over Christmas 2023 and for the Green Week last year and they decided to reopen permanently in September 2024, investing their own funds to ensure the venue was fit for purpose.

Ellie added: “We wanted to continue to provide the community and public with access to arts, for them to have the opportunity to create and connect, to learn creative skills across a range of disciplines and harness creativity for positive wellbeing.

"Today we collaborate with over 15 other artists – from painting, felting and textile, glass fusion, stained glass, collage and creative mindfulness, jewellery, clay and ceramics – plus printmakers and creators, who join us and deliver their creative practice to others in the community.”

Since September, over 400 visitors have enjoyed their activities, including visitors from as far afield as Leicester and Birmingham.

Melton BID has been a big supporter and its manager, James Colclough, commented: "The BID supported the project from it’s conception and worked with The Bell Centre to secure the pop-up unit to give the idea a home and a place to grow and flourish.

"It’s been fantastic too see their ideas become a reality and the project go from strength to strength.”

Follow Kick Up The Arts Melton on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected] for details.