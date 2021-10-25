Key Melton town centre roads to be closed for a day

A road closure in Market Place in Melton back in 2018 - the road will be closed again for a day on Sunday EMN-211025-102756001

Severn Trent Water teams need the closures, on Leicester Street and Market Place, to carry out essential repairs to defective iron works.

Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, which will be in place from 8am.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “The order will also incorporate a temporary revocation of the one-way system and a temporary no waiting or loading restriction on Sherrard Street.”