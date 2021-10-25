Key Melton town centre roads to be closed for a day
Motorists are warned to expect delays in Melton town centre on Sunday when two key roads are closed for the day.
Severn Trent Water teams need the closures, on Leicester Street and Market Place, to carry out essential repairs to defective iron works.
Leicestershire County Council Highways has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order, which will be in place from 8am.
A County Hall spokesperson said: “The order will also incorporate a temporary revocation of the one-way system and a temporary no waiting or loading restriction on Sherrard Street.”
The proposed alternative diversion route for drivers will be via Burton Street, Sherrard Street, Thorpe End, Norman Way (A607) and Wilton Road (A607), and vice versa.