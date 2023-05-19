Dr Kevin Feltham (left), who has been re-elected as chairman of Leicestershire County Council and Joe Orson, who is the new vice-chairman

The appointment of the Conservative councillor, who represents the Gartree division on the council, was confirmed at the authority’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

Fellow Tory councillor, Joe Orson, who is the representative for Melton Wolds, was elected as vice-chairman and he is likely to become chairman next year.

Mr Orson was recently re-elected to Old Dalby ward on Melton Borough Council but decided to stand down as leader after six years.

Councillor Feltham, who is in his sixth term as a county councillor, said: “It has been fantastic to take on the role as chairman and represent the county as well as have had the opportunity to meet residents from all across Leicestershire over the past year. I look forward to this continuing into the next year.

“I will also continue to support charities Headway and The Well. They are both close to my heart and I am delighted to keep up the support.”

After graduating from the University of Leicester with a PhD in Microbial Systematics, Councillor Feltham pursued a career in hospital laboratory computing all over the UK for much of his working life.

In his first year as chairman, Councillor Feltham attended more than 170 events, which included last year’s historic Platinum Jubilee for the Queen and the proclamation of King Charles III.