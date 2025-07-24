Ken celebrates taking his 1,000th photo of a dog needing a forever home
Ken Hanrahan-Smith started volunteering for the charity back in 2013 and he loves photographing the many dogs who have passed through the Wymeswold site during that time.
His 1,000th picture was a lovely cocker spaniel, named Harry.
Reflecting on his service for the charity, Ken said: “Volunteering with Dogs Trust Loughborough has been a wonderful experience, and I am so proud to reach the 1,000 dog milestone.
“The team have always been so helpful, appreciative and supportive of my photography, even when they are busy caring for the dogs.”
Ken’s eye for a ‘pawfect’ picture has helped dogs find their forever homes.
He was first introduced to Dogs Trust when he went to take photographs for a magazine he worked for, but when the event photographer didn’t turn up, Ken stepped in to help, and four hours later, he was hooked.
Since joining the Dogs Trust Loughborough team, Ken has helped the team learn how to take brilliant photos themselves and has been proud to see his photos help the dogs who need a second chance, find a new loving home.
Celine Di Crocco, manager at the site, commented: “We’re so grateful to Ken for all his hard work volunteering for Dogs Trust.
"His photos aren’t just lovely to look at; they’ve helped show off the dogs who are desperate for a second chance to find their forever homes.
"Ken also thinks about the staff, and always bring with him some human treats, to make our break time extra special.”
Ken’s standout moment before clocking up his 1,000th photo was choosing a gorgeous Beagle to be the star of his 500th photo.
He knew the pooch would be quick to find a home but didn’t expect him to go on to become Blue Peter’s very own Henry.
Harry, his 1,000th, is a friendly dog looking for a patient forever home where he can enjoy long sniffy walks, play in the garden and settle in at his own pace.
Harry can live with older teenagers, aged 15 and over, but is looking to be the only pet in the home.
Go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/loughborough to learn more about Harry and the other dogs available for rehoming at Dogs Trust Loughborough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.