Some of the staff show off a cheque for this year's Ragdale Hall Community Chest

We’ve already had dozens of applicants from charities, organisations, groups, schools and clubs from across the Melton borough.

Sunny Skies Enterprise CIC (community interest company) supports adults with learning disabilities, those with mental health struggles and socially isolated individuals, by giving them working opportunities at local cafes and a community fridge project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They would like £750 to go towards salary costs – this would pay one staff member for 33 weeks to be present at the community fridge project or 11 weeks for an employee at the Mental Health Cafe session.

Helping The Isolated have requested £500 to help pay for Christmas hampers for vulnerable and disadvantaged families and residents.

Last year helped over 300 households, including elderly and working people who still live in poverty.

We are inviting applications for donations ranging from £200 to £750 from the fund – successful applicants will be invited to a special presentation evening at Ragdale Spa on Tuesday June 18 when cheques will be given to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make an application to the fund, you will need to email [email protected] and include the name of your organisation, how much you would like from the funding pot, what you will use the money for and a short description of your organisation.

Please also send any photos you have to illustrate your group or cause.