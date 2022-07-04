Judges tour Melton for East Midlands in Bloom competition

East Midlands In Bloom judges with Melton In Bloom volunteers, Melton Town Estate grounds staff and Melton BID manager, Shelagh Core, by the planting at Memorial Gardens in Melton

They were accompanied by volunteer members of the Melton In Bloom group and Melton BID manager, Shelagh Core, visiting locations such The Heritage Garden, St Mary’s Church, the Market Place, the beds outside the Royal British Legion and the Memorial Gardens.

The party also took taxi rides to Long Field Spencer Academy to view the plantings made by students and staff and to Melton Country Park to see the Covid Memorial Garden.

The aim this year is for Melton to achieve a prestigious Gold standard.Many town centre traders got involved by brightening up the area outside their premises with plants and flowers displayed in buckets provided by the BID group.

East Midlands In Bloom judges visit Melton, with Marie Walters of Melton In Bloom and Long Field Academy students, Neve Cattell and Cohen Martin, both aged 13

The In Bloom theme this year in Melton is the Platinum Jubilee, with plantings around the town in red, white and blue colours.