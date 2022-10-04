Judges announce shortlisted nominees for Best of Melton Awards 2022

Melton Times Best of Melton Awards 2021 presentation evening at Brooksby Hall. The winners celebrate.

The Melton Times, assisted by headline sponsor The Melton Building Society, is preparing to honour top achieving businesses and individuals from the borough at a glitering evening at Brooksby Hall, with welcome drinks sponsored by NFU Mutual Melton Mowbray.

Shortlisted nominees for award categories are:

After Dark Award – Sharon Brown (The Grapes), Brentingby Gin, Black Dragon Games; Best Independent Retailer -

Best of Melton Awards 2022 take place on Friday

A Little Less Waste, Don’t be Latte, Black Dragon Games, Gates Garden Centre, Hill Top Farm Shop, Melton Sports;

Best New Business/Start Up of the Year – A Little Less Waste, Cobalt Accountants Limited, Fleur's Floristry, YCO Active Personal Training;

Best Place to Eat/Drink - Hilltop Farm Shop and Cafe, The Grange Garden Centre, Soi Indian Restaurant;

Business Person of the Year – Debbie Harris, Holly Houghton, Thomas Fox; Community Group/Project of the Year – Melton Matters Wombles,

Peppers - A Safe Place; Contribution to the Community – Hosenbury, Lisa Taylor, Ryan Mee, Sharon Brown;

Customer Focus Award – Melton and District Money Advice Centre, Big Bums and Little Bums Ltd, Sophie Elise;

Employee/Team of the Year – Melton & District Money Advice Centre, Phil Smith and Student Services SMB Group, The Melton Clinic, The Team at Sophie Elise; Leisure & Tourism Award – Gates Garden Centre, Hill Top Farm Shop/Cafe, My Melton, There and Back Light Railways; Young Business Entrepreneur – Daniel Bennett, Maddy Lambert and Megan Naylor, Yolanda Chika Offodile.