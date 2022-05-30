Jubilee activities at Melton church this weekend

St Mary's Church in Melton Mowbray

The iconic church will open at 11am on Saturday with a chance for youngsters to make a royal crown,giant bubbles with Hattie the Clown, ice crown biscuits, jubilee fridge magnets and have their picture taken with ‘Her Majesty’.

Visitors are invited to bring something to add snacks to a meal table for the day, such as crisps or nibbles.

At noon there will be a very short act of worship before a big massive indoor ‘street party’ gets underway, including a royal quiz.

The meal will be followed by a ‘right royal singalong’, led by St Mary’s’ director of music, James Gutteridge, with members of the church choir and Melton Mowbray Choral Society.

Attendees can bring flags to wave as they join in the singing, with the event finishing at 2pm with a prayer and the national anthem.

On the Sunday, there will be special thanksgiving service at 10am in honour of The Queen.

Included in the service, the choir will sing the Royal School of Church Music’s Platinum Jubilee Anthem entitled ‘In our service’, composed by Thomas Hewitt Jones, as well as readings and music from the coronation and other royal occasions. Everyone is welcome to attend.

From 11.30am until 3.30pm the church will be open for visitors to view the beautiful building, with refreshments available.