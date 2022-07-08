JELD-WEN to close all three of its sites in Melton

Part of the Jeld-Wen site at Snow Hill in Melton Mowbray

It is a devastating blow to the local economy to lose the company, which produces windows, exterior door sets and patios, exterior doors, and stairs at its factories on Snow Hill and Thorpe Road.

Staff have been told that production will cease at the end of this year as a result of the decision.

JELD-WEN had planned to consolidate all of its operations at the Thorpe Road site after landowners at the Snow Hill site terminated its lease to enable the land to be redeveloped for more than 300 new homes.

Part of the Jeld-Wen site at Snow Hill in Melton Mowbray

But a spokesperson told the Melton Times this morning: “In May, JELD-WEN Europe announced a comprehensive business review that included a consultation process regarding the potential closure of the Melton sites, which produce windows, exterior door sets & patios, exterior doors, and stairs.

“That consultation process has now ended, and we have made the decision to close all three sites in Melton, which we expect to be completed at the end of December 2022.

“This is part of a global assessment of our network to maximise efficiencies in our operations and focus on areas will help ensure long-term profitable growth.

“While decisions that impact our people are never easy, we are committed to supporting those affected and have begun the process of assisting these employees as they transition.”

The Thorpe Road site has been a sawmill and a place where timber goods have been manufactured for more than a century and before that there was a flour mill and mill leat there, with water being diverted from the Scalford Brook, which forms the eastern boundary of the plot.

Landowners, Worthearly Ltd, applied to Melton Borough Council to build 313 houses and apartments on the site, which is just south of Melton Country Park.