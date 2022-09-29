Jane clocks up 50 years as a Melton Brownie leader

Jane White (right) receives her 50-year service award from Sam Harrold, Girlguiding Leicestershire's county commissioner.

Amazingly, Jane White has worked with and encouraged girls from generations of local families since becoming a Brown Owl with the 4th Melton Brownies in 1973.

She joined up back then when her daughter, Penny, became a Brownie and enjoyed it so much that she has never left.

To mark her impressive service, Jane was presented with her 50-year broach by Sam Harrold, county commissioner for Girlguiding Leicestershire, at a surprise afternoon tea party organised by her guiding friends and family members.

Jane (75) told the Melton Times: “I started out as just a helper and became a pack leader within a month.

“Some of the girls I’ve worked with are now grandmothers.

"One lady came up to me recently and said ‘Jane, you were my Brownie leader’, and she’s now in her 60s.

"It is always nice to see how their lives have turned out.”

Back in the early 1970s, the group met at Colles Hall and it was run very differently.

"It was very strict on uniform, both for leaders like me and the girls,” Jane recalled.

"If your hair so much as touched your collar you would have to tie it back and the district commissioner would visit to check that everything was as it should be.

"The girls were even told what colour tights or stockings they could wear but now the uniform is more practical and they can wear trousers or jeans if they want to.”

Jane says the Brownies and the Guides help enormously in preparing young girls for life and giving them more self-confidence.

She said: “I loved going to the Brownies and the Guides when I was young and back in the 1950s it was your life.

"It helps you make new friends and learn new skills.

"I remember one girl who was very shy to start with, you never heard a word from her, but by the time she left she was leading the games and activities.”

Sue Mayhew, leader for the 5th Melton Mowbray Guides, commented: “Jane has offered hundreds of young girls exciting activities every Monday evening and along with many other leaders over the years,

"She has encouraged her Brownies to take part in events and activities in Melton, as well as in the county and nationally.

“Many Saturday mornings were spent in The Colles Hall running jumble sales to supplement pack funds, which the Brownies loved helping with.”

During her long Brownie service, Jane was also Stapleford District Commissioner from 1987 to 1992 and Melton division commissioner between 1992 and 1998, while continuing to run her unit.

She has mentored new leaders in the division and for the last 14 years Jane has been Framland district treasurer, only retiring from the role last year.

Girls can join the Brownies from the age of seven before moving up to Guides when they reach 10.