Jamie Vardy with The Regal co-owner Jacob Mundin and cinema employee Evie Aguera-Castilla

Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy dropped into Melton Mowbray’s cinema to film a special tribute to celebrate his career with the club.

Owners of The Regal were honoured to be approached to act as the venue for Vardy’s chat with former Sky Sports football commentator, Martin Tyler, as clips of some of his greatest goals were replayed on the big screen.

The striker, who scored his 200th goal in his 500th and final game for the Foxes yesterday (Sunday), arrived at the King Street cinema with wife Rebekah.

Jacob Mundin, who runs the cinema with wife Bryony, was tasked with playing the footage of the goals in between chats between Vardy and Martin.

Jacob told the Melton Times: “As a huge football fan it was such a thrill to be in the same room watching these two legends talking.

"It was very stressful for me as I was having to play the clips but it went very well.”

Jamie and Rebekah are, of course, no strangers to Melton, having lived on Burton Road for several years, near the sixth form college entrance.

City’s players famously gathered at the house on the night the club clinched the Premier League title in 2016, as Spurs failed to beat Chelsea.

Jamie Vardy and Martin Tyler in conversation during the tribute at The Regal in Melton

He talks about it in the film, telling Martin: “I said ‘right lads, all round to mine tomorrow – we’ll watch the game at mine’.

"For the first half it was just like a group of mates getting together for a few beers but with what happened in the second half it went a bit crazy after that.”

Many of Vardy’s 24 goals from that title-winning season were replayed at The Regal during the chat.

"Rebekah was getting emotional when we showed the trophy being lifted,” said Jacob.

Former Sky Sports football commentator Martin Tyler with Jacob Mundin and Evie Aguera-Castilla at The Regal cinema

Jamie has arrived close to the start of filming but Martin came to The Regal 90 minutes early.

Jacob commented: “I didn’t know Martin was actually going to be here so it was amazing when he walked in.

"He talked about his whole commentary career.

"They all stayed around for an hour afterwards chatting in the foyer and Martin was excited about going out to buy a pork pie.”

Go to Leicester City’s You Tube channel to watch the film.