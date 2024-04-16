Malise Graham, who has stood down after 37 years on Melton Borough Council

Malise Graham, who is 75, was ward member for Wymondham and has been leader of the opposition Conservative group since the new Labour and Independent administration took control after last year’s elections.

He said another Tory candidate – David Chubb – was unable to stand last May for personal reasons but was now available so Mr Graham said he was happy to stand aside, triggering a potential by-election next month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Graham told the Melton Times: “I’ve spent half my life as a councillor so it is a big decision.

Malise Graham, the then council leader, examines the devastating fire at the Melton Council offices in 2008

“It is strange that I am now no longer a councillor but, like all things in life, you mustn’t carry on too long.”

He was Mayor of Melton twice - during the 1993-1994 civic year and then again from 2019 to 2021, both times raising thousands of pounds for the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Mr Graham famously did a daring tandem parachute job for the cause when he was most recently Mayor but he joked: “I wouldn’t advise other Mayors to leap out of a plane like I did.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has served two periods as leader of the Conservative Group, spanning 18 years, and was leader of the borough council on three occasions from 1994 to 1995, 1996 to 1999, and again from 2001 to 2011. He also served as deputy leader from 2021 to 2023.

Malise Graham (below) pictured during his fundraising parachute jump in 2019 for Rainbows Hospice when he was Mayor of Melton

His biggest achievement, he says, was steering the borough council in the aftermath of the fire which burned down its offices in 2008 and then having the idea to build a new HQ on Parkside.

Mr Graham praised the ‘fantastic team’ of officers and other back office staff at the council who do a lot of unseen work behind the scenes.

"One of the big differences from when I started out is the lack of funding councils get now,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“37 years ago you had a capital programme, you drew a line under the plans and could be positive about it. Now it’s more and more about what can we stop doing because the money is not there.”

He says the role of councillor has changed markedly since the 1980s when he was first elected due to the advent of the internet and social media in the last two decades.

His advice for new councillors starting out today is: “You get out of it what you put in.

"Being a ward councillor is much more rewarding somehow than being a borough councillor. In rural areas you spend a lot of time going to parish councils and helping to sort out local issues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Graham, who will continue as a parish councillor for Garthorpe and Coston Parish Council, is looking forward to spending more time with wife Pamela, their four daughters and six grandchildren.

He added: “You can’t just be a borough councillor by yourself - it is a family thing.

“Pam has been a big support, especially during my years as Mayor.”