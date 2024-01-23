'It is a big investment and we will have unrivalled leisure facilities in Melton'

A graphic showing the planned new health suite at Waterfield Leisure Centre

The work at Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV) was showcased at public drop-in events in the town yesterday (Monday), when officials from the borough council and contractors, Everyone Active, were on hand to answer questions.

We reported yesterday that several sports groups were unhappy about the proposals to halve the size of the sports hall at MSV to make way for a soft play facility, complaining that the reduced space would severely impact their activities.

Some are also unhappy with plans to close the gym at MSV and move all weight training facilities to a new two-floor fitness suite at Waterfield, questioning whether one site will be able to accommodate gym-goers from the two centres.

A graphic showing what the new swimming changing facilities will look like at Waterfield Leisure Centre

But Everyone Active’s regional fitness manager, Jimmy Lindley, told the Melton Times at the drop-in event: “The new gym at Waterfield will be on two levels and will be big enough for everyone who wants to train.

"The new equipment will be all top brands and there will also be equipment for resistance training which a lot of people want these days.

"It is a big investment and we will have unrivalled facilities in the town.”

Changing areas, toilets and showers at both sites will be significantly upgraded under the new plans.

The planned new fitness studio at Melton Sports Village

Among the changes at Waterfield will be improvements to the learner pool to make it more attractive for young users and an overhaul of the health suite to include a new sauna and steam room.

Mr Lindley said there will be no need to temporarily close either centre while the work is going on.

He added: “It will be done in phases with a temporary gym at the sports village while the new gym is built at Waterfield.”

Melton Borough Council recently extended the contract for Everyone Active to manage its leisure centres for another 10 years.

A graphic showing one of the two floors in the new gym planned at Waterfield Leisure Centre

Council leader, Pip Allnatt, said securing the contract was vital in keeping the sites open with funding having reduced by 50 per cent since 2010 and other leisure centres closing around the UK.

He said he recognised that some users would be disadvantaged by the planned changes but that many clubs and groups had been able to find alternative venues to play and train at.

Councillor Allnatt said: “We absolutely recognise this is not a perfect outcome, and there are some groups that will be impacted by the decision, but we must not forget that the leisure centres receive over 374,000 visits each year, and for the vast majority of those, their provision has been protected and will remain.

"If we hadn’t done what we have done, we would be preparing the leisure centres for closure now.”

Other changes at the leisure centres will see solar panels, LED lighting and pool covers installed, to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions across both sites.