Investigation launched into death of man at Long Clawson Dairy

An investigation is taking place after a man died at Long Clawson Dairy.
By Nick Rennie
Published 5th Mar 2024, 13:12 GMT
An EMAS crews were called to the sceneAn EMAS crews were called to the scene
Police were called out to the Hickling Lane premises by the East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 7pm on Sunday following a report that a man had been found injured.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “An investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“Leicestershire Police is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.”