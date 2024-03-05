Investigation launched into death of man at Long Clawson Dairy
An investigation is taking place after a man died at Long Clawson Dairy.
Police were called out to the Hickling Lane premises by the East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 7pm on Sunday following a report that a man had been found injured.
The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “An investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
“Leicestershire Police is liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.”