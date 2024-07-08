Peter Holmes, of Thrussington's Manor Farm, is presented with the salver award by Long Clawson Dairy chairman Paul Eggleston

A farming couple are celebrating winning major awards for the quality of the yoghurt they produce.

Thrussington-based Peter and Cheryl Holmes scooped the Supreme Champion Cup for the best Non Cheese entry at the International Dairy Show with their Manor Farm Yoghurt.

They also won the Clawson Salver, presented for the best Yogurt in the Show, with their Orange and Passionfruit Curd Thick and Creamy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Manor Farm’s Pineapple and Ginger also won the Low Fat Class to round off some amazing success.

A selection of Manor Farm's yoghurts

Peter and Cheryl said they were ‘so proud’ to win the awards and added in a Facebook post: “We are so grateful to the dedicated and loyal team who work so hard to make this possible.

“Thank you also to the loyal customers who come to the hut on the harm, it means such a lot for you all to come out of your way to support us.”

The awards took place at Bingley Hall, at the Staffordshire County Showground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trophies were presented to Peter by Long Clawson Dairy, chairman, Paul Eggleston at the Clawson AGM last week.

Mr Eggleston's father had donated the Salver Award for annual presentation at the prestigious International Dairy Show.

Peter and Cheryl have farmed in Thrussington for over 40 years and they have been recognised for their consistent quality and dedication to producing outstanding yogurt.

Their products can be bought directly from their farm gate or through various high-quality independent retailers.