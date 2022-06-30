Insurers settle village pub's fire claim to enable rebuild

The burned out Tap and Run pub at Upper Broughton following the recent blaze

The Tap and Run, which is on the A606 Main Road running through the village, sustained catastrophic damage in the blaze in the early hours of June 11.

The pub is owned by England Test cricket star Stuart Broad and former Nottinghamshire cricketer Harry Gurney and had established a good reputation for food, ale and wine in the four years it had been open.

They thanked the emergency services, villagers and well wishers for their support in the aftermath of the incident and pledged to rebuild it.

And in a statement released via their social media platforms, the Tap and Run owners say: “Our building insurers, Arch Insurance, aided by Sedgwick, have accepted liability and we can now get on with the rebuild.

“We are so grateful for their early decision on this.

“We can breathe again for the first time in weeks.”

Aerial photos since the fire have revealed the extent of the damage caused to the building, with the roof completely burned away and the bar and interior rooms completely gutted.

The statement adds: “Since the fire on June 11 we have had a fire investigation and multiple meetings and communications with loss adjusters.

"They have been understanding, professional and worked quickly to settle the case, which we are so grateful for.

"We have appointed Gately Smithers Purslow to manage our rebuild and the next phase will be started by Tanwood Construction which is to dismantle the roof.