Improvements are needed at Scalford Court Care Home, according to inspectors who carried out its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The report highlighted failings in leadership and management, a lack of up-to-date training and assessment for some staff and feedback from many employees who ‘did not feel supported or listened to’.

Inspectors did, however, praise the home in terms of it being safe, caring and responsive, rating it ‘good’ in these areas.

The overall grading was ‘requires improvement’, though, with managers informed about the changes that need to be made.

The CQC report states: “Staffing numbers and skill mix were not always maintained.

“Not all staff had received up-to-date training, supervision or assessments of their competence.

“The assessment process which determined people’s needs was not robust.

“Care plans were not in place for all aspects of people's care and treatment needs or reviewed following an event or change in need.”

Further comments on the home, which is based on the Melton Road between Scalford and Melton Mowbray, say: “Management oversight, leadership, systems and processes which monitored the quality of the service provided were not robust.

“Many staff were not positive about the management and leadership of the service.”

Residents told inspectors they felt safe in the home and staff members they spoke with ‘understood their role and responsibilities to protect people from abuse and avoidable harm’.

Staff were positive about the quality of care they provided, the report adds.

The inspectors found: “People and their family members spoke positively of the care and support.