Inspectors have flagged up failings at Leicestershire Fire Service

Inspectors have ruled that Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) requires improvement in four key areas.

Some parts of the service had even ‘deteriorated’ since the previous inspection, officials have revealed.

The report, conducted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), looked over 11 areas of LFRS’s effectiveness and efficiency as well as how well it looks after its people.

It found that the service was ‘good’ in six areas – that’s the second highest grading possible and ‘adequate’ in one area.

However, there were four parts of the service – best use of resources; future affordability; promoting values and culture; and promoting fairness and diversity – that were ranked as ‘requires improvement’ – the second lowest grading.

HMICFRS said some of these areas remained unchanged since the previous inspection carried out in 2022, while others had ‘deteriorated’, particularly those in relation to ‘how the service looks after its people’.

In its report, HMICFRS said it heard examples of senior leaders not acknowledging issues being raised by support staff, and several examples of poor behaviour demonstrated by leaders.

Staff lacked confidence in the fairness of bullying, harassment and discrimination processes, and said that they didn’t report concerns due to a fear of repercussions, it added.

HMICFRS said that senior leaders were not providing effective strategic oversight or commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI). Inspectors ruled this must become a higher priority for the service, and the 999 service should make sure it provides strategic commitment, visibility and leadership to support EDI throughout the organisation.

Despite some concerns, the inspectorate said that LFRS is well-prepared for responding to major and multi-agency incidents, is meeting its revised response times and has improved its overall approach in effectiveness.

Adam Taylor, Fire Brigades Union (FBU) executive council member for the East Midlands, said: “This report corroborates the experiences of FBU reps in Leicestershire.

"They have been on the front line of representing members who have been subjected to bullying, harassment and discrimination.

“It sets out serious issues of misogyny, disrespect and bullying by some senior managers, and highlights a toxic environment in which firefighters and other staff are scared to even come forward with complaints.

“This report must act as a wake-up call.”

In response to the report, Chief Fire Officer of LFRS, Callum Faint, commented: “I am pleased that the inspection team has recognised our strong and consistent performance in delivering prevention, protection and response activities for our community as ‘good’.

"It is important to us that their report recognises that the safety of our local communities is paramount.

“However, the report also fairly identifies some aspects of our performance where we need to improve.

"We recognise and accept the need for better strategic oversight in managing financial risks and improving transparency in reporting financial information. Additionally, we must prioritise equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) and ensure that senior leaders act as positive role models and always demonstrate commitment to our service values.

“Since the inspection we have already made several significant improvements in the areas identified, and I am confident that this will be recognised in our next inspection.

"We will ensure this will be achieved without losing our primary focus on all the key public safety areas identified as ‘good’.”