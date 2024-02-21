Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, with clients of Access All Areas after presenting them with certificates

Access All Areas, which is based at Phoenix House in the town, provides impartial information, advice, and guidance for people of working age.

The services include careers guidance, employment support and unique training programmes using drama techniques and role play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It has been a huge success after originating out of Melton Borough Council’s ‘Me and My Learning’ project.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson with one of Access All Areas' clients from Ukraine, Viktoriia Fesenko

A Community Inclusion Company, the organisation has supported over 500 Melton residents into employment or further training.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Alan Hewson, visited Access All Areas to present certificates to adult learners who had completed a diploma in personal development.

Councillor Hewson shared stories with the learners; asking them about their experiences and employment in the area, whilst reflecting on his own career in farming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Frisby, a director of the company, said: “Clients have progressed into employment, volunteering, or further training.

Mayor Alan Hewson meets some of those benefiting from the services of Access All Areas

"If you are looking to build your confidence by using a more therapeutic approach, we are the answer.

“We still provide conventional careers guidance; CV writing, job seeking, interview techniques, etc, but with the extra skills development our clients request to become more independent.”

He said the work of Access All Areas has been even more important since the Covid pandemic and social isolation during 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We continued to support customers throughout the lockdown when people’s employment and welfare concerns intensified,” said Mark.

"We recorded mental health as a significant barrier in clients securing employment or pursuing their career aims.

"Following the pandemic, we offer therapy, counselling, and immersive drama workshops.

“The team are delighted to have supported over 300 Melton residents in the last year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Access All Areas offers a range of personal development workshops using immersive drama and role play techniques.

The training programmes address a range of life issues, including confidence, mental health, isolation, and opportunities.

The training uses a series of dramas that relate to real life situations.

The learner audience interact with the actors and question their own life choices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By encouraging the actors on their career journey, trainees inadvertently coach themselves.

Actor facilitator, Becky Edwards, has seen first hand how effective the organisation’s work has been.

She commented: “Working on our programmes must be one of the most rewarding and fulfilling opportunities I have had the chance to be a part of.

"Hearing the changes and seeing the differences that our courses have made to people’s lives has been incredible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I would encourage anyone in need of help with confidence, motivation, anxiety, stress, creativity, mental health, or well-being advice to reach out; this really is the place for you. We welcome anyone of working age.”

Ben Maxwell – one of the many who has benefited from the service – thanked Access All Areas for everything it has done for him.