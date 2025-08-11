The injured deer which had to be sadly put down in a Melton Mowbray play area off Dieppe Way

A badly injured deer had to be put down after it was spotted roaming for days in a play area near a Melton Mowbray housing estate.

Residents reported on social media that the animal was in distress and some claimed that children had been chasing it in the park, adjacent to the borough council’s Fairmead Estate, off Nottingham Road.

The council posted on their Facebook page that they were aware of the ‘distressed’ deer on the Sunnybrook Play Area on Dieppe Way and they advised residents and children to stay away from the area while RSPCA officers assessed the situation.

And on Friday, the council confirmed that nothing could be done to help the animal so a decision was taken to humanely put it to sleep.

Councillor Sharon Butcher told the Melton Times: “I followed a report on Facebook about an injured deer who’d been trapped in the park for a month after being injured a few days.

“I went to the park and called the RSPCA and while waiting called the Mayor, Councillor Siggy Atherton to help me.

“I called the Crescent vets, who came straight out but sadly with the deer being so wild we couldn’t help it.”

Police closed Nottingham Road for a short time and the area around the play area while the RSPCA and council dealt with the incident.

Councillor Butcher called on parents to advise their children against ill treating animals.

She added: “Sadly, children had been chasing the deer for weeks.

“It is so sad because we should be teaching our kids to act better towards animals.”