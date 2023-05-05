Independent, Labour, Green and Lib Dem voices will be heard in new Melton Council

James Mason (right) celebrates being elected in Bottesford ward with Bob Sparham, who served on the council in the late 1980s

Independents now have just one fewer councillor than the Conservatives, who dominated the 2019 ballot with 23 out of 28 members.

Labour has five new councillors after having none in the last administration, while the Greens and Liberal Democrats are also represented with a single councillor each.

Some of the Independents are former Tories who were unhappy with the Conservative leadership, such as Leigh Higgins, Pat Cumbers and Margaret Glancy.

Marilyn Gordon (Ind) makes her acceptance speech today after being elected in Melton Dorian ward

Leigh, a former deputy leader, told the Melton Times: “It’s obviously humbling and absolutely fantastic that 400 people voted for me to be their councillor again in Somerby.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Margaret (Melton Newport), who said: “It has been a very emotional time for me.

"I was ready to walk away but I am so grateful to my family and my supporters for encouraging me to stand again.”

Marilyn Gordon, another Independent, who was elected in Melton Dorian, said in her acceptance speech: “I never expected to be elected so it’s wonderful to get in.”

Pip Allnatt (right) and Mike Brown celebrate being elected for Labour in Melton Egerton ward today

James Adcock won the Liberal Democrats’ sole seat, polling the most votes in Melton Sysonby.

He told the Melton Times: “We were very keen to get a Liberal Democrat voice back on the council because it is has been a few years.

"We were up against some formidable Conservative councillors so it is a great result.”

Charlie Pitt Miller was delighted to be elected for the Green Party at Asfordby.

James Adcock makes his acceptance speech after winning for the Liberal Democrats in Melton Sysonby

Fellow Green, Alastair McQuillan, who was unsuccessful in Melton Dorian, said: “We are delighted and surprised to see Charlie win her seat at Asfordby.

"Obviously the Green voice, and the issues we are passionate about, has spoken to residents there.

"Ronnie de Burle was a long-standing and hard-working councillor for Asfordby but the national situation with the Conservative government has worked against him.”

One of Labour’s five new councillors is James Mason, at Bottesford, who said: “It’s been too long since we had someone on the council.

