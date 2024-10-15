Trisha Enderby comes in to land at Langar Airfield after her skydive and (right) back on the ground and ready to celebrate with her family

She was ‘incredibly nervous’ but grandmother Trisha Enderby went through with her first ever skydive on Saturday.

Trisha, who is 74, took on the challenge to raise money for Mesothelioma UK, a charity close to her heart.

The Stathern pensioner was accompanied by daughter-in-law Becky in leaping out of a plane high above Langar Airfield.

Bad weather looked initially like the skydives would be cancelled but they went ahead after a tense wait.

Trisha Enderby and daughter-in-law Becky celebrate completing their skydive at Langar Airfield

Watching on anxiously was Trisha’s daughter, Sarah Smith, who told the Melton Times: “Mum was incredibly nervous and not looking forward to it at all.

“However, she was exceptionally brave and did the jump, coming out of the plane last after Becky.

“It took about seven minutes to get down, of which around one minute was spent in free-fall.

“I don’t think she liked this bit at all but she did say that floating down in the parachute was amazing.

“There was quite a crowd of supporters to greet them upon landing.

"But her overall verdict was ‘never again’.”

Trisha was inspired to do the skydive to give back to a charity which supported her family and late husband Paul, who died in February after being diagnosed with mesothelioma, just eight months after he was diagnosed with the incurable cancer which is caused through exposure to asbestos.

Her and Becky’s efforts have raised over £4,000 for the cause, with gift aid, through their skydives.

Sarah added: "I know the money will be put to great use supporting patients and their families who are affected by this awful and entirely preventable cancer.”

Click HERE to sponsor Trisha and Becky.