Ice cream stops help little Louie complete his charity ride
This caring 11-year-old Melton boy raised £455 for children’s charity, the NSPCC, by pedalling his bike twice around Rutland Water on Saturday.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 6:17 pm
Louie Hill completed the 46 miles in 5 hours and 29 minutes with the odd stop for an ice cream to keep him going.
Mum Lisa said: “Louie wanted to raise the money for the NSPCC charity to support children less fortunate than himself.
“He completed it with a couple of ice cream stops en route.
“A coupe of years ago he did one lap of Rutland water to raise money for play equipment for his school so he wanted to set a bigger challenge this time doing two laps.
“He would like to thank everyone for all the support and sponsors that helped him raise the money.”