Ice cream stops help little Louie complete his charity ride

11-year-old Louie Hill pictured during his fundraising cycle around Rutland Water in aid of the NSPCC EMN-210817-174134001

Louie Hill completed the 46 miles in 5 hours and 29 minutes with the odd stop for an ice cream to keep him going.

Mum Lisa said: “Louie wanted to raise the money for the NSPCC charity to support children less fortunate than himself.

“He completed it with a couple of ice cream stops en route.

“A coupe of years ago he did one lap of Rutland water to raise money for play equipment for his school so he wanted to set a bigger challenge this time doing two laps.