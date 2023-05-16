Melton MP Alicia Kearns tries her hand at bowls on her visit to Melton Indoor Bowls Club

Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club (M&DIBC), which is based off the A607 Leicester Road, is involved in a recruitment drive to increase its membership.

It has been based there since 1987 and currently has 550 members, ranging from young children to the elderly, from a 30-mile radius.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Kearns was invited to try her hand at bowls on Friday, when she met secretary Chris Fleckney, president Carol Pick, men’s captain and coach, Dave Pick, director Dave Armstrong and press officer, Sue Fleckney.

Melton MP Alicia Kearns, with, from left: Chris Fleckney (Director and Company Secretary), Carol Pick (Club President), Dave Pick (Men’s Captain and coach), Dave Armstrong (Director - Marketing)

After bowling a few on the rink, Mrs Kearns said: “I would encourage anyone who’s interested to get involved and sign up to the free coaching available to those who would like to try their hand – you certainly won’t regret it.”

The club also welcomes people with mobility issues, with two motorised bowls wheelchairs, implements to help pick up bowls and sticks to lean on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MP added: “I really enjoyed visiting the club and seeing the amazing facilities they have to offer which they have worked hard to make accessible for everyone.

“We are so lucky to have this community hub locally, and it’s wonderful to see the club up and running again following the pandemic.

“The club has such an active role in our community, providing regular local sports and social events for those of all ages, from young children up to 90-year-old members, to also providing support on an international level, hosting wonderful fundraising events to help our friends in Ukraine.”

Club chair, Martin Cooke, commented: “We were delighted to welcome Alicia and would like to extend our sincere thanks for the time she took out of her busy schedule to see first hand what we can offer the local and wider communities, both as a premier sports facility and as a community hub where we welcome people of all ages to enjoy our social events and first-class restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement