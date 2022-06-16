'I bought a Rolls Royce aged 20 and a Bentley at 22'

Cormac Boylan (22) with his Bentley car

We reported back in December 2020 how Cormac, who lives in Melton, was proud to drive around in his 1989 lagoon blue Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit at such a young age.

His eye for a nice motor led him to make enquiries about a 1998 Bentley Arnage he saw on Facebook Market Place and that dream became a reality too.

Cormac has been amazed how affordable it has been to own his luxury cars – he is not a massive earner through his work at Nottingham Hospital Radio and the Melton branch of QD.

Cormac Boylan's Bentley car

He told the Melton Times: “A lot of people have asked me how I managed to buy this car, and the honest answer is that they aren’t that expensive, you can get a decent Rolls-Royce or Bentley for £10,000 to £15,000.

"I want to become successful and be able to have a collection of Rolls-Royce’s and Bentley’s and if you are prepared to work hard you can have these nice things.

"What I’m trying to do though is encourage a younger generation of car enthusiasts to buy their dream car at a young age if they are prepared to work.”

The cost of insuring his Bentley has been surprisingly reasonable, he says, although rising fuel prices means a full tank is likely to set him back £200 soon.

Cormac Boylan pictured with his Rolls-Royce back in 2020 when he was 20-years-old

He collected the car from Chichester, in West Sussex, and got a chance to get used to it on the three-hour drive home.

Cormac says he enjoyed the sound of the V8 engine although he found the seats to be too hard and the steering heavy.

He added: “I personally love owning and driving this kind of car In Melton, I have worked hard all my life and I make a good wage to be able to buy and run a car of this cost.

"A lot of people in Melton remember me from when I had my Rolls-Royce at 20 so a lot of people weren’t surprised when I ended up buying it.