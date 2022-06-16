'I bought a Rolls Royce aged 20 and a Bentley at 22'

He’s already owned a Rolls-Royce and now local radio presenter Cormac Boylan has taken delivery of a stunning Bentley at the age of just 22.

By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:06 pm
Cormac Boylan (22) with his Bentley car
We reported back in December 2020 how Cormac, who lives in Melton, was proud to drive around in his 1989 lagoon blue Rolls-Royce Silver Spirit at such a young age.

His eye for a nice motor led him to make enquiries about a 1998 Bentley Arnage he saw on Facebook Market Place and that dream became a reality too.

Cormac has been amazed how affordable it has been to own his luxury cars – he is not a massive earner through his work at Nottingham Hospital Radio and the Melton branch of QD.

Cormac Boylan's Bentley car

He told the Melton Times: “A lot of people have asked me how I managed to buy this car, and the honest answer is that they aren’t that expensive, you can get a decent Rolls-Royce or Bentley for £10,000 to £15,000.

"I want to become successful and be able to have a collection of Rolls-Royce’s and Bentley’s and if you are prepared to work hard you can have these nice things.

"What I’m trying to do though is encourage a younger generation of car enthusiasts to buy their dream car at a young age if they are prepared to work.”

The cost of insuring his Bentley has been surprisingly reasonable, he says, although rising fuel prices means a full tank is likely to set him back £200 soon.

Cormac Boylan pictured with his Rolls-Royce back in 2020 when he was 20-years-old

He collected the car from Chichester, in West Sussex, and got a chance to get used to it on the three-hour drive home.

Cormac says he enjoyed the sound of the V8 engine although he found the seats to be too hard and the steering heavy.

He added: “I personally love owning and driving this kind of car In Melton, I have worked hard all my life and I make a good wage to be able to buy and run a car of this cost.

"A lot of people in Melton remember me from when I had my Rolls-Royce at 20 so a lot of people weren’t surprised when I ended up buying it.

"The ambition is to expand and get a Rolls-Royce and Bentley collection going now.”

