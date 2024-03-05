Ploughing through the mud at this year's Belvoir Challenge

Saturday’s event once again started and finished at Harby village hall with hardy participants making their way through Plungar, Woolsthorpe, Eaton, Branston and Stathern after choosing either a 15-mile or a 26.2-mile course.

One of the most demanding sections of the course was the notorious Jacobs Ladder, where heavy rains in February had left a lasting impact, adding an extra layer of challenge to the already demanding route.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Cope and Jenny Laing won the marathon distance contest while Matt Williams and Frances McKinnon triumphed in the 15-miler.

Some of the participants at the Belvoir Challenge 2024

Proceeds go to activities at Harby Primary School with pupils helping to run the event again on the day.

It was organised by Friends of the School with a dedicated team of volunteers, including current and past parents, friends, family, local businesses and villagers.

Marshalls, checkpoint crews, and finish line staff ensured a seamless experience, offering complimentary hot and cold drinks, sandwiches, cakes, Stilton cheese, sausage rolls and pork pies to keep participants fuelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate at the finish, all participants were treated to a complimentary Belvoir Farm drink.

A hearty spread of hot soup, delectable puddings, and custards were also served to finishers.

Belvoir Challenge results for the top participants in the 26-mile category:

- Men: 1 Chris Cope, 2 Jonathan Palmer, 3 Ramzi Sidani.

- Women: 1 Jenny Laing, 2 Debbie Stevens, 3 Grace Fisher.

Belvoir Challenge results for the top participants in the 15-mile category:

- Men: 1 Matt Williams, 2 Marion Dunkley, 3 Paul Oliver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Women: 1 Frances McKinnon, 2 Katy Simpson, 3 Juliette Cocks.

The Belvoir Challenge 2024 was made possible through the generous support of sponsors and key supporters, including Gearys Bakery, Long Clawson Dairy, Samworth Brothers, Belvoir Castle, Belvoir Farm, and local farmers and landowners.

The event continues to stand as a shining example of how community-driven initiatives can make a lasting impact on education and communal well-being.