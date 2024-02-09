Young runners in the Thrussington Fun Run 2020

Participants in the Thrussington Fun Run, on Saturday March 2 at 2pm, will again negotiate undulating, often muddy terrain, cross a stream and leap over hay bales.

Previous events have seen more than 400 runners take part with five different races catering for different ages and abilities.

Fundraising this year will partly go to Thrussington Church’s ‘save the tower’ fund – which needs to generate more than £50,000 to carry out urgent work to stabilise the tower, carry out repairs and replace the heating at the Grade 2 listed building.

Runners doing the Thrussington Fun Run in 2020

Money raised will also go to the local school’s Thrussington Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA), to enhance educational opportunities for local children by funding extra-curricular activities and resources.

Anna Harrison, one of the organisers, said: “It was established in 2006 and the race is known, not only for its great course, but also the fantastic atmosphere, bringing the whole community together.

"There are medals for all finishers and post-race treats and a welcome brew, pasties and cake can be enjoyed at the village hall.”

Runners as young as two – if accompanied by an adult – can take part, alongside much older runners and first-time fun runners.

Action from the Thrussington Fun Run in 2020

Younger entrants will complete a lap of the three-quarter mile course, while secondary school students and adults run two laps.

There is also a more competitive, testing and very challenging course for more seasoned runners and those representing running clubs across Leicestershire and beyond.

Trophies are awarded for all races, including for school team, family team, veteran and running club.

Sponsors so far this year are Wreake Valley Craftsman, Manor Farm, Raylec Limited, SJB Construction and Quality Discounts Stores and other sponsors are sought.

Sponsorship contributes greatly towards the cost of the event and resulted in £3,000 being raised for charity in 2022.

Entry costs £6 per person (early bird) and £8 after February 14. Entries close at midday on February 29.