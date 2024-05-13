Some of the riders who took part in this year's Velo Belvoir

Hundreds of riders enjoyed lovely sunshine during Sunday’s annual Velo Belvoir.

Starting and finishing from Hose village hall, they pedalled through idyllic Vale of Belvoir countryside over 30, 60 or 100 miles, with lots of food drink served at feed stations en route.

The event was supported by Melton Sports and Windmill Wheels, with mechanical help provided at the village hall by Bishop Cycles.

