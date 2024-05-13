Hundreds of riders enjoy Velo Belvoir
Hundreds of riders enjoyed lovely sunshine during Sunday’s annual Velo Belvoir.
Starting and finishing from Hose village hall, they pedalled through idyllic Vale of Belvoir countryside over 30, 60 or 100 miles, with lots of food drink served at feed stations en route.
The event was supported by Melton Sports and Windmill Wheels, with mechanical help provided at the village hall by Bishop Cycles.
Proceeds will be split between Dove Cottage Day Hospice, at Stathern, and the Friends of School at Cropwell Bishop Primary School.