Pictured (from left) are Dora Walls (Dove Cottage); David Alcraft (St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge Charity Steward); Natasha Murray and Alison Smith (Melton Mencap)

Both local charities are also currently seeking volunteers, including drivers - contact details can be found online.

The money for this donation was raised by a collection from the Lodge members and a contribution was made by the Leicester and Rutland Freemasons Provincial Charity.