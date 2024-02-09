News you can trust since 1859
Hundreds of pounds donated to Melton Mencap and Dove Cottage

Melton Mencap and Stathern-based Dove Cottage Hospice have shared a £1,000 donation from St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge of Melton Mowbray.
By Nick Rennie
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT
Pictured (from left) are Dora Walls (Dove Cottage); David Alcraft (St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge Charity Steward); Natasha Murray and Alison Smith (Melton Mencap)Pictured (from left) are Dora Walls (Dove Cottage); David Alcraft (St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge Charity Steward); Natasha Murray and Alison Smith (Melton Mencap)
Both local charities are also currently seeking volunteers, including drivers - contact details can be found online.

The money for this donation was raised by a collection from the Lodge members and a contribution was made by the Leicester and Rutland Freemasons Provincial Charity.

In 2023, Freemason’s Charities donated over £190,000 to 82 local charities in the two counties of Leicestershire and Rutland.

