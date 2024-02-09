Hundreds of pounds donated to Melton Mencap and Dove Cottage
Melton Mencap and Stathern-based Dove Cottage Hospice have shared a £1,000 donation from St Mary’s Freemasons Lodge of Melton Mowbray.
Both local charities are also currently seeking volunteers, including drivers - contact details can be found online.
The money for this donation was raised by a collection from the Lodge members and a contribution was made by the Leicester and Rutland Freemasons Provincial Charity.
In 2023, Freemason’s Charities donated over £190,000 to 82 local charities in the two counties of Leicestershire and Rutland.