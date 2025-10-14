Cyclists riding through the Vale of Belvoir in this year's Viking Challenge

Hundreds of intrepid cyclists took part in this year’s fundraising Viking Challenge on routes across beautiful countryside in the Vale of Belvoir.

This was the 31st edition of the event, which challenges participants to cycle 70km, 60km or 30km muddy courses, is organised by Redmile Primary School.

The field this year included cyclists from as far afield as Norway and Spain, as well as riders from the local area and region.

The 450 participants helped raise money for Redmile School and other local causes, including Reach Learning Disability and Bottesford Scouts.

Chief organiser Alexandra Wright commented: “Riders tell us they love the atmosphere – donning Viking horns and pigtails is optional but encouraged – as well as the four famous snack stops dotted around the trail,” added Alex.

“They’re met with pork pies, soup and free Belvoir Farm drinks, plus hundreds of home-baked cakes at the end of the ride.”

The event has raised more than half a million pounds for the school since 1994 and this has funded enriching educational trips, hands-on learning experiences and state-of-the-art equipment such as stage lights and climbing frames. None of it would be possible without a dedicated committee of volunteer parents.

“The unwavering support of our riders, volunteers, sponsors and local people is truly inspiring - and directly benefits the pupils of our small village school,” said Redmile Primary School’s deputy headteacher, James Cope.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event possible - from those who planned and prepared for months in advance, to the marshals, cake bakers, and clear-up crews who supported us on the day.”