Hundreds of cyclists plough through the mud in the Viking Challenge

Some of the participants in this year's Viking Challenge at Redmile

The event, which challenges entrants to complete a 65km, 55km or 30km circuit, is a vital annual fundraiser for Redmile CE Primary School, where the field traditionally starts and finishes.

There were 800 cyclists taking part this year, with proceeds from entry fees and donations also being given this year to Nottinghamshire charity, Reach Learning Disability, which supports over 200 local people.

The event is not a race but Gavin Jones led the way with the 65km route, Tim Young was the first back from the 55km with first woman back Ruth Stanley hot on his heels, completing the 30km for the first time.

Two of the finishers at the Viking Challenge at Redmile

Chris and Karen Crawford returned for the fourth time to complete the course on their tandem.

Jane Noad, chair of the organising committee, said: “It was a fantastic day and all the riders had great fun enjoying the Viking route in the sun for a change.

"Our huge team of volunteers were incredible in making the event happen this year, with 90 marshals and 60 volunteers who make this event happen.

"It was lovely to see everyone taking part and we are delighted to deliver another great event for our Vikings.”

There were also a number of pupils from Redmile CE Primary School who tackled the challenge with their parents.

The Viking Challenge really is a family focused event that brings the local community together as well as many others from all over the country.

Not just an event for the local villages, the Viking Challenge attracts cyclists from across the country travelling from as far away as Hastings, Sutton Coalfield and Sheffield.

Steve Copeland returned to cycle from Jerez, in Spain, travelling 2,245 miles to take part in the event.

The challenge brings many groups of cyclists together for a chance to meet up, catch up and take on the challenge.

One polish cycling group – Rowerowa Wyspa, which is translated as ‘Cycling Island’, brought together 19 of its members from across the UK, collectively travelling 1,119miles.

Executive head teacher, Julie Hopkins, said: “It was such a thrill to host the event yet again.

"Riders were so appreciative and even thankful for the mud.

"It was great to see many familiar faces who have returned year after year to support the event.

"Special thanks to everyone who volunteered their time before, during and after the event; we couldn’t have done it without you.

"The money raised from this year’s event will support the many trips we have planned for the children.”

The final amount raise this year will be announced at the annual presentation event in January.

The route changes each year but is based on the Viking Way, an ancient track-way originally linking Newark and Stamford.

The event has raised more than £500,000 for the school and charity partners since it began in 1995.