A fitness session at last year's Let's Get Moving Melton day

Let’s Get Moving Melton Day is happening on Sunday July 9 in the town’s Wilton Park and leisure venues, with activities for beginners and for fitness fanatics, alike.

The aim of the initiative, which is organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance and led by Melton Borough Council, is to encourage people to take exercise and enjoy the benefits.

A variety of sports facilities, parks and other sites are opening their doors to support the event, including Waterfield Leisure Centre, Melton Sports Village, Melton Country Park plus Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland.

Cllr Pat Cumbers, the council’s portfolio holder for people and communities said: “Let’s Get Moving Melton day is the perfect opportunity for individuals and families to come together to ‘move more, more often’ and have fun trying out what Melton has to offer when it comes to physical activity, health and wellbeing.

“I hope everyone who is interested in starting to be more active or curious about the activities available attends the event on July 9 and has fun at Let’s Get Moving Melton Day.

"You don’t need to be sporty to get involved, from going on a walk in one of our advertised open spaces to warming up with Zumba, there really is something for everyone.”

