News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Hundreds expected to join in with Melton health and fitness day

A day of health and fitness activities which involved more than 1,000 people last summer is being held in Melton again next month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:18 BST
A fitness session at last year's Let's Get Moving Melton dayA fitness session at last year's Let's Get Moving Melton day
A fitness session at last year's Let's Get Moving Melton day

Let’s Get Moving Melton Day is happening on Sunday July 9 in the town’s Wilton Park and leisure venues, with activities for beginners and for fitness fanatics, alike.

The aim of the initiative, which is organised by Melton Sport and Health Alliance and led by Melton Borough Council, is to encourage people to take exercise and enjoy the benefits.

A variety of sports facilities, parks and other sites are opening their doors to support the event, including Waterfield Leisure Centre, Melton Sports Village, Melton Country Park plus Age UK Leicestershire and Rutland.

Cllr Pat Cumbers, the council’s portfolio holder for people and communities said: “Let’s Get Moving Melton day is the perfect opportunity for individuals and families to come together to ‘move more, more often’ and have fun trying out what Melton has to offer when it comes to physical activity, health and wellbeing.

Most Popular

“I hope everyone who is interested in starting to be more active or curious about the activities available attends the event on July 9 and has fun at Let’s Get Moving Melton Day.

"You don’t need to be sporty to get involved, from going on a walk in one of our advertised open spaces to warming up with Zumba, there really is something for everyone.”

Sessions will be delivered by local instructors, coaches, community groups and sports clubs – anyone who want to take a session is invited to click HERE for details.

Related topics:MeltonMelton Borough CouncilMelton Sports Village