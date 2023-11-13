Huge crowds support Melton's Remembrance Sunday parade
Large crowds lined Sherrard Street and Market Place as the procession passed through the town centre led by members of The Melton Band and including military horses and dogs from the local Defence Animal Training Regiment base.
The parade included members of the local Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), Royal Army Veterinary Corps Association (RAVCA), army, air and police cadets, Scouts, Guides, emergency services, undertakers and the Polish community, and several veterans from our armed forces also took part proudly wearing their service medals.
They set off from the Chapel Street car park at 10.20am before making their way to St Mary’s Church for the traditional service of Remembrance.
Participants reformed shortly before noon before making their way along Burton Street, through the Market Place, where the salute was taken by local dignitaries, to Memorial Gardens.
Hundreds of people gathered there for a short service, the laying of wreaths and the poignant sounding of the Last Post.
The event was planned by Melton Borough Council, in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, the town’s Defence Animal Training Regiment base, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, Melton Police, Melton Lions and St Mary’s Church.
Ceremonies were also held in various villages in the Melton borough to commemorate Remembrance Sunday, with wreaths also laid at local war monuments.
Next year’s parade will mark the 110th anniversary of the start of the First World War.