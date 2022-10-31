Some of the spooky costumes in the Halloween fancy dress competition in the Play Close Whitehouse Photography

Fireworks lit up the evening sky and children dressed in a gruesome range of Hallowe’en costumes gave plenty of frights on the night.

The occasion was the annual Melton Mowbray Town Estate Hallowe’en and Bonfire Party and, thankfully, the rain stayed away to enable everything to go off as planned.

Senior Town Warden, Tim Webster, judged a fancy dress competition involving youngsters and a growing number of adults.

Crowds enjoy the glow of the bonfire in the Play Close on Saturday night Whitehouse Photography

Winner this year was eight-year-old, Maisie, dressed as a striking Gothic bride.

Rose, also aged eight, was second in her Roman zombie costume, with two-year-old Stanley in third place wearing a pumpkin fancy dress.

The town estate has thanked who made the effort to dress up for the event and enter the competition.

Hundreds of families enjoyed the evening, which also featured an enormous bonfire, which was lit at the start of the night.

Senior Town Warden Tim Webster with the top three in the Halloween fancy dress competition in the Play Close Whitehouse Photography

There was plenty of entertainment throughout the event for all ages, including fairground rides, stalls, games and lots more.

Hot food and drinks were served during the evening as everyone enjoyed the atmosphere.

There were lots of woops and cheers from onlookers when the fireworks were set off to round off a special night in some style.

A number of local businesses supported the event, including S&J Haulage, Melton Building Supplies, with many contributing in various ways.

