Melton firefighters on the Christmas Trumpton tour back in 2019

Thousands of pounds were collected this year as the popular fire engine based on the one in the popular children’s television show travelled around residential neighbourhoods and the town centre with Santa Claus.

The fire team are now looking to distribute the cash to worthy local causes.

Those who want to be considered are asked to complete an application form, giving details of the organisation, how much they would like and what they would spend it on.

Firefighter Mark Jennings, told the Melton Times: “To get a form the person would need to collect them from the porch of Melton fire station and return it to the same place.