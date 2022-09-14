How the Melton Times covered The Queen's visit

The Queen on walkabout in Melton in 1996

The then editor, Andy Plaice, said it was one of the highlights of his journalistic career covering the historic occasion.

In a front page story, Andy, who sadly passed away two years ago, wrote: “Nobody could remember anything quite like it.

"Thousands of people lined town centre streets, creating a sea of red, white and blue.

The front page of the Melton Times covering her 1996 visit

"Friday’s visit was The Queen’s first taste of Melton and the welcome we gave her will be long remembered.

"As her limousine edged along Nottingham Street, children sang out ‘we love The Queen!’

"A boy swung from a lamp post, determined to steal a better view, while office staff peered out of first floor windows.”

People had queued from early in the day for the best vantage points of Her Majesty, with many in place a full two hours before her arrival, Andy noted.

The late former editor of the Melton Times, Andy Plaice

No stone was left unturned in preparing the town centre to look its best for the royal visit.

Andy wrote: “There were last minute preparations too.

"Refuse man, John Frisby, scooped up cigarette ends moments before the limousine appeared.”

The paper contained lots of photos showing what happened next.

"And when The Queen came, flag-filled hands stretched out and flowers were offered by excited youngsters,” Andy wrote.

"OIder faces looked on.

"One or two shed a tear.

"They recognised her dignity.

"They remembered her as a young woman, telling the world she would serve her country well. And she has.